Australia Clinches Seventh T20 Women's World Cup Title

Australia convincingly defeated England by seven wickets in the T20 Women's World Cup final at Lord’s. A stellar partnership between Mooney and Litchfield ensured a swift chase of 151. England’s 150-4 score, despite contributions from Sciver-Brunt and Kemp, was insufficient against Australia's aggressive play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia Crushed England By Seven Wickets In A Oneside Final To Land Their Seventh T Womens World Cup At A Soldout Lords On Sunday A Sparkling Secondwicket Century Partnership Between Beth Mooney And Phoebe Litchfield Helped Australia To Chase Down A Victory Target Of With Balls To Spare Having Beaten England In The Multiformat Ashes Months Ago | Updated: 05-07-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 23:36 IST
Australia Clinches Seventh T20 Women's World Cup Title

In a dominant display, Australia secured their seventh T20 Women's World Cup by overpowering England at a packed Lord’s. The Aussies chased down a target of 151 with ease, thanks to an impressive partnership between Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield.

England, having posted an underwhelming 150-4, saw their hopes dashed despite Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp's efforts. Early breakthroughs by Australia's Lucy Hamilton and Annabel Sutherland stifled England's start, as their key players struggled to gain momentum.

Mooney and Litchfield's aggressive approach dismantled England's bowling attack, and although Phoebe Dean eventually dismissed Litchfield, the victory was already within grasp. Ellyse Perry's calm finish sealed the triumph, underscoring Australia's cricketing supremacy at the celebrated venue.

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