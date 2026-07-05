Leclerc's Triumph Steals Spotlight at Dramatic British Grand Prix

Ferraris Charles Leclerc Won A Dramatic British Grand Prix Under Safety Car Conditions On Sunday As Mercedess Kimi Antonelli Failed To Score For The Second Time In Three Races And Saw His Oncecommanding Formula One Lead Slashed To Points The Win

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari emerged victorious in a captivating British Grand Prix held under safety car conditions, as Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli experienced another challenging race, failing to score for the second time in three outings.

The triumph marked Ferrari's 250th win in Formula One history, delighting a massive spectator crowd at the iconic Silverstone circuit, the inauguration site of the championship in 1950. Max Verstappen's crash, just four laps short of the finish while vying for third place, triggered a pivotal safety car period.

George Russell gained an advantage to finish second for Mercedes, narrowing the point gap with his youthful Italian counterpart. Home favorite Lewis Hamilton overcame hurdles, including a contentious penalty, to secure third place for Ferrari.