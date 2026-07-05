Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka in Wimbledon Upset

Womens Top Seed Aryna Sabalenka Was Knocked Out In The Fourth Round Of Wimbledon By An Inspired Naomi Osaka On Sunday With The Japanese Player Blazing To A Win On Centre Court With Eight Grand Slam Titles Between Them

In a surprising turn of events at Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka secured a dramatic victory over Aryna Sabalenka, advancing to the next round. The match, eagerly anticipated by tennis enthusiasts, took place on Centre Court, where Osaka’s consistent play led her to a 6-2, 7-6(2) triumph.

Aryna Sabalenka, the tournament's top seed, struggled during the initial 32-minute set, unable to harness her renowned power against the resilient Osaka. Her frustration was evident as the Japanese player capitalized on every opportunity to take control of the match.

The highly anticipated second set delivered more excitement, meeting expectations as both players executed impressive rallies. Nonetheless, Osaka's poise during the tiebreak saw her through to victory, marking a significant milestone in her comeback tour after her 2023 maternity break.