Mumbai Rainfall Disrupts Maharashtra Assembly Amid Flight Chaos

Mumbai's persistent rainstorms have led to severe travel disruptions, impacting Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly proceedings. Flight delays and diversions have stirred concerns among lawmakers, who are struggling to reach the state capital. Despite the challenges, the Assembly is expected to proceed, as officials urge preparedness for adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:38 IST
Mumbai Rainfall Disrupts Maharashtra Assembly Amid Flight Chaos
BJP MLA Sameer Meghe (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

As unrelenting rainfall continues to batter Mumbai and its surrounding areas, the city's flight schedules have been significantly disrupted, raising concerns about the impact on the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's proceedings. BJP MLA Sameer Meghe, speaking to ANI in Nagpur, emphasized the challenges posed by the prolonged rain, which has now persisted for 34 days.

Meghe noted that numerous flights have either been delayed or diverted, complicating travel plans for legislators and officials. "The Chairman has the authority to postpone proceedings if necessary. We're assessing the situation closely," he explained, highlighting the fluidity of the situation.

Congress MLA Vikas Thakre also encountered travel disruptions due to the inclement weather. "The Mumbai-bound flight from Nagpur faced delays," he stated, underscoring the logistical hurdles lawmakers face. However, Thakre remains optimistic about proceedings. "The Legislative Assembly will continue irrespective of attendance," he asserted, noting that MLAs are making alternative travel arrangements.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's forecast, the city is braced for heavy rainfall, coupled with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 70 km/h. Mumbai has been placed on Red Alert, with authorities advising residents to remain cautious and prepared for potential hazards.

The forecast highlighted significant rainfall across the city and its suburbs over the last 24 hours, prompting warnings about high tides in the coming days. Residents have been urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions amid the turbulent weather conditions.

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