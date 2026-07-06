Ram Temple Trust Faces Allegations: Key Meeting Set Amid Controversy

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, embroiled in a controversy over alleged embezzlement of temple donations, is set to convene a critical meeting at the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya. The meeting, scheduled for 3 PM, has attracted significant attention amid calls for accountability and a transparent investigation into the financial allegations.

Trust Treasurer and Geeta Pariwar founder, Swami Govind Dev Giri, declined to comment ahead of the meeting but promised a detailed media briefing later. President Nritya Gopal Das expressed his dismay over the alleged misappropriations yet maintained faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to handle the situation diligently, urging against politicization.

Amidst heightened scrutiny, key Trust members including Treasurer Govind Dev Giri, Vishwaprasannatirth, and Swami Parmanand Giri, are expected to deliberate on the matter. Alongside them, significant figures like District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi and UP Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad are also anticipated attendees. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe into these allegations, highlighting the growing demand for a thorough investigation.