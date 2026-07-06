Heroic Act Turns Tragic: Air Force Captain Killed in Islamabad Kidnapping Drama

In a shocking crime that underscores the deteriorating law and order situation in Islamabad, a Pakistan Air Force Group Captain lost his life while attempting to prevent an abduction. The incident, reported by Samaa TV, occurred in broad daylight at Shaheen Chowk, a busy intersection within the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station.

Group Captain Asim Tariq was driving along Ninth Avenue when he witnessed a man on a motorcycle trying to force a woman into his vehicle. Acting on humanitarian grounds, Tariq intervened, allowing the woman a crucial opportunity to escape. Tragically, the suspect, identified as Saad, responded with violence, shooting the military officer dead before escaping.

Samaa TV reports, based on the woman's statement, that the suspect was a colleague who had initially offered to drive her to work, only to take a detour to kidnap her. The incident prompted Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, to demand an immediate investigation. Security forces are actively pursuing the fugitive as forensic evidence is being collected from the scene.