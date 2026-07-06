Urgent Call for Global AI Regulation

The United Nations Secretary General highlighted the rapid development of AI, stressing the urgent need for global regulations to mitigate its potential risks, especially regarding children's safety. Antonio Guterres emphasized AI's transformative impact on economies, workplaces, elections, and security at a global dialogue in Geneva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United Nations Secretary General On Monday Warned That Ai Is Developing Faster Than Anyone Can Keep Up | Updated: 06-07-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 12:54 IST
Urgent Call for Global AI Regulation
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On Monday, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued a stern warning about the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the urgent need for globally harmonized regulations to mitigate potential risks, particularly to children.

Guterres underscored AI's ability to reshape economies, transform work landscapes, influence elections, and shift security balances during his address at the inaugural government-level global dialogue on AI in Geneva.

He stressed that the technology is evolving at a pace that outstrips regulatory measures and even the comprehension of those developing it, underlining an urgent call for international cooperation in AI governance.

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