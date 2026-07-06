Inferno in the Pyrenees: Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations

A Wildfire Burning Out Of Control In Southwestern France Has Forced The Evacuation Of

A wildfire raging uncontrollably in southwestern France has prompted the evacuation of 10,000 residents from two dozen towns and villages near the Spanish border. French officials warn that strong winds are expected to exacerbate the situation on Monday.

The flames have consumed around 4,600 hectares in the foothills of the French Pyrenees, according to local prefect Pierre Regnault de la Mothe. As conditions worsen, France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced on TF1 that emergency efforts are intensifying.

France has been vulnerable to wildfires this year due to a series of early summer heatwaves. The Trevillach fire has threatened the Tour de France, leading to spectator bans and a minimized support vehicle motorcade. Meanwhile, Spain has faced its own challenges, with arrests following a devastating fire in Catalonia.