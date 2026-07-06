A German Government Official Said On Monday That If Canada Chose To Order German Submarines Over South Korean Ones In A Current Contract Battle

In an evolving defense contract competition, a German official signaled on Monday that Canada's selection of German submarines over South Korean alternatives could catalyze deeper strategic relationships, potentially aligning Ottawa more closely with Europe for decades.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is anticipated to reveal the preferred bidder on Monday, just as he prepares for a NATO leaders' gathering in Turkey, according to the Globe and Mail. Berlin would interpret a favorable decision as a nod towards stronger transatlantic ties, particularly in the framework of the NATO summit commencing on Tuesday, the official commented.

The contract, involving 12 submarines, presents Germany's TKMS in collaboration with Norway against South Korea's Hanwha Ocean as the primary competitors. Highlighting the significance of this deal, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reportedly devoted substantial political resources to its success in recent months.