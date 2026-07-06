Wimbledon Day Eight: Thrills and Victories on the Courts

Highlights Of The Eighth Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Play Under Way Play Began Under Sunny Conditions At The All England Club

Day eight of Wimbledon 2023 began under sunny skies at the All England Club, with temperatures soaring to 26 degrees Celsius. The world's top players were set to clash in highly anticipated matches, promising a day of intense competition on the famed grass courts.

Highlights of the day included rising star Eala's match against Paolini, while Fritz prepared for a challenging face-off with Bublik. Besides, Sinner, confident in his readiness for the summer heat, secured a spot in the quarterfinals. A controversial ending saw Auger-Aliassime criticizing the injury rule following a tumultuous victory.

Other key matchups saw Muchova outplaying compatriot Krejcikova to reach the quarters, while Djokovic moved past another Federer milestone in his 'ugly' win. Pegula's experience was evident as she defeated teen Jovic, while Gauff bypassed both Bencic and a curfew to claim her first Wimbledon quarterfinal berth, making headlines across the tennis world.