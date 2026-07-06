Tensions Rise as China's Missile Launch Sparks Regional Concerns

Taiwans Government Said On Monday That Chinas Missile Launch Into The Pacific Heightened Tensions In Region The Chinese Military

Taiwan's government expressed serious concern on Monday over China's missile launch into the Pacific, stating it has increased regional tensions.

A statement from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council accused the Chinese military of overtly displaying its might through the launch of a submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile.

The council warned that such actions not only increase tensions but also jeopardize regional peace and stability at a time when diplomatic efforts are critical.