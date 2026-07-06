Tensions Rise as China's Missile Launch Sparks Regional Concerns

Taiwan’s government announced that China has escalated regional tensions by launching a submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific. The Mainland Affairs Council criticized China's actions, stating it undermines peace and stability in the region, causing widespread concern over military aggression and implications for regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taiwans Government Said On Monday That Chinas Missile Launch Into The Pacific Heightened Tensions In Region The Chinese Military | Updated: 06-07-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 15:42 IST
Tensions Rise as China's Missile Launch Sparks Regional Concerns
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Taiwan's government expressed serious concern on Monday over China's missile launch into the Pacific, stating it has increased regional tensions.

A statement from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council accused the Chinese military of overtly displaying its might through the launch of a submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile.

The council warned that such actions not only increase tensions but also jeopardize regional peace and stability at a time when diplomatic efforts are critical.

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