Tottenham Hotspur Shatters Transfer Records with Sandro Tonali Acquisition
Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, setting a new club transfer record. The initial fee for the Italian international is £92.5 million, possibly rising to £100 million. Tonali expressed his delight in joining the club.
Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the acquisition of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali in a record-breaking deal from Newcastle United, worth up to £100 million.
Media reports revealed that Tottenham paid an initial fee of £92.5 million to secure the 23-year-old, marking the club's most expensive signing.
Upon his arrival, Tonali expressed enthusiasm about joining Spurs, dismissing rumors of interest from other clubs as he stated, "There was only one."