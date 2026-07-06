Tottenham Hotspur Shatters Transfer Records with Sandro Tonali Acquisition

Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, setting a new club transfer record. The initial fee for the Italian international is £92.5 million, possibly rising to £100 million. Tonali expressed his delight in joining the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tottenham Hotspur Announced The Signing Of Midfielder Sandro Tonali From Fellow Premier League Club Newcastle United On Monday | Updated: 06-07-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 15:38 IST
Tottenham Hotspur Shatters Transfer Records with Sandro Tonali Acquisition

Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the acquisition of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali in a record-breaking deal from Newcastle United, worth up to £100 million.

Media reports revealed that Tottenham paid an initial fee of £92.5 million to secure the 23-year-old, marking the club's most expensive signing.

Upon his arrival, Tonali expressed enthusiasm about joining Spurs, dismissing rumors of interest from other clubs as he stated, "There was only one."

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