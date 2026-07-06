Tottenham Hotspur Shatters Transfer Records with Sandro Tonali Acquisition

Tottenham Hotspur Announced The Signing Of Midfielder Sandro Tonali From Fellow Premier League Club Newcastle United On Monday

Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the acquisition of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali in a record-breaking deal from Newcastle United, worth up to £100 million.

Media reports revealed that Tottenham paid an initial fee of £92.5 million to secure the 23-year-old, marking the club's most expensive signing.

Upon his arrival, Tonali expressed enthusiasm about joining Spurs, dismissing rumors of interest from other clubs as he stated, "There was only one."