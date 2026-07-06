Wall Street Rebound: Chip Stocks Stabilize as Oil Prices Dip

Wall Street futures showed an upward trend on Monday, driven by a stabilization in chip stocks that had previously been weak. A concurrent decrease in oil prices further buoyed U.S. indexes, extending the rally seen last week.

Oil prices fell after OPEC+ increased output targets, with geopolitical tensions lingering but not escalating between Washington and Tehran. Brent crude futures dropped to $71.76 per barrel, marking a near four-month low.

Despite semiconductor stocks losing steam, investor interest in healthcare, industrials, and financials suggests a broadening rally. The Dow, having closed at a record high, appears within striking distance of an unprecedented 53,000 mark, bolstered by climbing semiconductor stocks like SK Hynix, which plans to test investor appetite with a $28 billion U.S. listing.