Raul Castro's Grandson Open to U.S. Negotiations

In a recent interview with USA Today, Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, the grandson of former Cuban President Raul Castro, expressed his openness to engage in negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump. This marks a potential development in U.S.-Cuba relations.

Rodriguez Castro stated, "I can negotiate with anyone designated by the U.S.," noting that he is open to discussions with Trump if the opportunity arises.

He also highlighted that Cuba might release individuals classified as political prisoners, provided the right conditions are met, indicating a possible shift in the dynamics between Cuba and the United States.