Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Boosts Welfare with Financial Aid and Ambitious EV Policies

Delhi is taking significant strides toward welfare and environmental sustainability under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

In a recent event at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan, Gupta announced the distribution of financial assistance to impoverished families in the Rohtas Nagar and Bawana Assembly constituencies.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Gupta emphasized her administration's dedication to aiding citizens in difficult times.

Among the distinguished attendees was Rohtas Nagar MLA Jitender Mahajan, who joined Gupta in extending support to beneficiary families.

In addition to welfare measures, Gupta unveiled a pivotal step in curbing pollution—the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) subsidy portal. This portal is a part of the city's comprehensive EV Policy, which introduces generous financial incentives to stimulate the transition to cleaner energy.

Subsidies are set at ₹30,000 for electric two-wheelers, ₹50,000 for electric three-wheelers, and ₹1 lakh for light commercial vehicles.

All electric cars priced below ₹30 lakh are now free from Road Tax and Registration Fees, further incentivizing adoption. Scrappage benefits are also available for those upgrading from traditional vehicles to new EVs, Gupta announced during the launch.

The Chief Minister emphasized that implementing such a policy is a long-overdue necessity.

With pollution levels in the capital consistently on the rise, Gupta stressed the urgency of the measures.