Trump's Bold Iran Deal Ultimatum

President Donald Trump Said On Monday That The United States Will Either Make A Deal With Iran Or Finish The Job He Said Iran Would Rather Make A Deal

On Monday, President Donald Trump issued a stark declaration, asserting that the United States is prepared to either negotiate a deal with Iran or conclude matters decisively.

Speaking with resoluteness, Trump emphasized that the ball is in Iran's court, suggesting they would prefer to engage in diplomacy.

The President's remarks underscore escalating tensions, positioning the decision squarely within Iran’s hands amidst international scrutiny.