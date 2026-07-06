Trump's Bold Iran Deal Ultimatum
President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the United States would either negotiate a deal with Iran or complete the task unilaterally. Trump expressed confidence that Iran would choose to negotiate instead.
On Monday, President Donald Trump issued a stark declaration, asserting that the United States is prepared to either negotiate a deal with Iran or conclude matters decisively.
Speaking with resoluteness, Trump emphasized that the ball is in Iran's court, suggesting they would prefer to engage in diplomacy.
The President's remarks underscore escalating tensions, positioning the decision squarely within Iran’s hands amidst international scrutiny.