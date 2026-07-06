Trump's Bold Iran Deal Ultimatum

President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the United States would either negotiate a deal with Iran or complete the task unilaterally. Trump expressed confidence that Iran would choose to negotiate instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Monday That The United States Will Either Make A Deal With Iran Or Finish The Job He Said Iran Would Rather Make A Deal | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:45 IST
Trump's Bold Iran Deal Ultimatum
Trump

On Monday, President Donald Trump issued a stark declaration, asserting that the United States is prepared to either negotiate a deal with Iran or conclude matters decisively.

Speaking with resoluteness, Trump emphasized that the ball is in Iran's court, suggesting they would prefer to engage in diplomacy.

The President's remarks underscore escalating tensions, positioning the decision squarely within Iran’s hands amidst international scrutiny.

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