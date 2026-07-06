Hamas' Strategic Shift: A Step Towards Technocratic Governance in Gaza

Hamas Said On Monday It Had Dissolved Its De Facto Government In Gaza And Was Ready To Hand Over To A Group Of Palestinian Technocrats A Move It Described As A Step Forward In A Usbacked Plan For The Enclave

Hamas announced the dissolution of its de facto governmental body in Gaza on Monday, paving the way for a technocratic governance structure. This move is part of a larger U.S.-backed initiative aimed at reestablishing civilian leadership in the conflict-ridden enclave.

Despite Hamas' pledge to hand over administrative control, Israel remains skeptical, dismissing the effort as a maneuver to avoid disarmament. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reiterated that meaningful governance change requires Hamas to lay down its arms, a condition stipulated in the U.S. plan.

Meanwhile, amid accusations from Hamas of ceasefire violations, continued hostilities have kept tension high in Gaza, with recent Israeli strikes reportedly killing five people, according to local medics.