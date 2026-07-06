PM Modi’s Three-Nation Tour Set to Boost India’s Global Ties

Union Minister Piyush Goyal expresses confidence in PM Modi's visit to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, expecting an enhancement in India's global profile and trade opportunities. With existing Free Trade Agreements, Goyal envisions strengthened partnerships and increased Indian exports, portraying India as a trusted global partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:32 IST
PM Modi’s Three-Nation Tour Set to Boost India’s Global Ties
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has voiced optimism regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour of Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, asserting that it will significantly bolster India's international standing.

Goyal highlighted the existing Free Trade Agreements with these nations, emphasizing that PM Modi's visit could unlock new avenues for Indian industry and exports. Praising Modi's international renown, embellished with 33 top honors, Goyal reiterated India’s reputation as a reliable global ally.

The visit commenced with Modi's arrival in Indonesia, where previous engagements have fortified Indo-Indonesian relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The tour also includes a focus on cultural and community interactions, aiming to fortify longstanding ties.

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