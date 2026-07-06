Jai Ram Thakur Criticizes Congress, Highlights BJP's Focus on 2027 Himachal Elections

Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, has levelled serious allegations against the Congress government, accusing it of failing in governance, disaster management, and economic development within the state. Speaking to ANI, Thakur revealed that the BJP is already gearing up for the 2027 state assembly elections.

Thakur's remarks came after his visit to the national capital where he held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. According to Thakur, the meetings were not tied to any specific agenda but served as a platform to discuss the state's current challenges, including the lingering effects of monsoon and the broader political scenario.

Despite Congress criticisms, Thakur highlighted central government support for Himachal Pradesh, citing recent approval of a significant financial assistance package. He accused the Congress of misappropriating funds meant for development for other expenses and highlighted BJP's continuous organizational efforts as signs of strong public support.