Himachal Congress Gears Up for 2027 Elections with Organisational Revamp

In a strategic move ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is undergoing a comprehensive organisational reshuffle. Party chief Vinay Kumar revealed these plans following a two-day General House meeting in Shimla, where extensive discussions focused on expanding the party's operational framework were held.

Kumar highlighted the importance of strengthening coordination between grassroots units and national leadership. District-level units have been aligned with the All India Congress Committee (AICC), ensuring a streamlined flow of information and enhanced monitoring of party activities.

Tackling political controversies, Kumar condemned the BJP's alleged misuse of religious sentiments, particularly regarding the Ram Temple donations. Accusing the BJP of politicizing religion, he assured that the Congress party's structural strategies would fortify its position against the BJP's narratives, paving the way for future electoral success.