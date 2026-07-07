Sniper Pad Revelation: The Trial of Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assailant

A Police Officer At The University Where Prominent Conservative Us Activist Charlie Kirk Was Killed Last Year Testified On Monday He Saw What Looked Like A Sniper Pad Atop The Building From Which The Fatal Shot Was Fired

In a significant development, the case of Charlie Kirk's murder at Utah Valley University began with gripping testimonies. On Monday, the court heard from a police officer about the discovery of a 'sniper pad' atop the building suspected to be the shooting vantage point.

Erika Kirk, the widow of the slain conservative activist, was present during the proceedings, which also saw the attendance of Donald Trump Jr. and other high-profile figures from the right-wing community. Tyler Robinson, the accused, listened intently as prosecutors presented evidence aimed at convincing the judge to seek a trial.

Officer Chris Bagley, the first to testify, described the chaotic scene following the gunshot. His recount of finding impressions in the gravel roof alleged to be from the shooter bolstered the state's case. Security lapses at the event came under scrutiny during cross-examination by Robinson's attorney.