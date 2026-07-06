Trial Begins for Accused Killer of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Prosecutors On Monday Began Laying Out Their Case That A Utah Man Should Stand Trial For Last Years Killing Of Charlie Kirk

A Utah courtroom saw the opening of a significant trial as prosecutors began presenting their case against Tyler Robinson, charged with the assassination of prominent conservative figure Charlie Kirk. Kirk's widow, Erika, and other family members were present as the proceedings began, centered on the fatal 2025 shooting.

Kirk, known for galvanizing young voters in support of Donald Trump, was shot at Utah Valley University. The prosecution's first witness, campus police officer Chris Bagley, recounted events of the day, saying he heard the shot while Kirk was answering a question.

The prosecution plans to present video evidence showing Robinson at the scene and other incriminating materials linking him to the crime. If a judge rules probable cause, Robinson, who faces multiple charges and the potential of a death penalty, may enter a plea soon.