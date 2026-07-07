Rekindling Ties: Trump and Erdogan's F-35 Negotiations

President Trump is reportedly prepared to allow Turkey to rejoin the F-35 program, as ties improve after tensions over the S-400 air defense system. This comes amid upcoming talks between Trump and Erdogan at a NATO summit. Potential negotiations on lifting sanctions are speculated to involve formal communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Is Expected To Tell Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan That He Is Prepared To Allow The Country To Rejoin The F Stealth Fighter Program | Updated: 07-07-2026 09:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 09:03 IST
Rekindling Ties: Trump and Erdogan's F-35 Negotiations
Trump

In a move symbolizing a potential thaw in U.S.-Turkey relations, President Trump is reportedly poised to invite Turkey back into the F-35 stealth fighter program. This comes ahead of Trump's meeting with Turkish President Erdogan at a NATO summit in Ankara, raising hopes of mending strained ties.

The New York Times has reported, citing senior officials, that Trump may work around existing legal hurdles to accommodate this development. The allowance is pivotal after the 2019 row over Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 defense system, which led to their exclusion from the F-35 project.

Tensions regarding the S-400 have persisted despite an otherwise warmer relationship under Trump's administration. Notably, Congress has been firm in its stance against Turkey's inclusion in the program. However, last month's proposal of a multi-million dollar jet engine sale to Turkey indicates a shift towards diplomatic rapprochement.

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