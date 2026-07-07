Ukrainian Drones Target Russian 'Shadow Fleet' in the Sea of Azov

Ukrainian drones targeted eight fuel tankers belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet overnight in the Sea of Azov. Additionally, a dry cargo ship and a ferry were also hit, as reported by Kyiv's top drone commander, Robert Brovdi, through a statement on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian Drones Struck Eight Tankers With Fuel Belonging To Russias Socalled Shadow Fleet In The Sea Of Azov Overnight | Updated: 07-07-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 14:15 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian 'Shadow Fleet' in the Sea of Azov

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian drones successfully targeted eight tankers with fuel owned by Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet' in the Sea of Azov. The overnight operation marks a strategic offensive by Ukraine, as confirmed by Kyiv's top drone commander on Tuesday.

The attack extended beyond the tankers, striking a dry cargo ship and a ferry. This development was disclosed by Robert Brovdi, who shared the information via Telegram, providing a rare glimpse into the ongoing maritime engagements.

The incident underscores the intensifying conflict in the region, highlighting the strategic use of drones in warfare. The strikes are likely to impact Russia's naval operational capabilities, adding tension to an already volatile area.

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