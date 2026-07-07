The Kremlin Said On Tuesday That Russia Would Closely Monitor The Outcome Of The Nato Summit In Turkey

On Tuesday, the Kremlin announced its intention to closely monitor the NATO summit in Turkey, highlighting concerns over a series of confrontational statements made about Russia before the event.

NATO leaders convene in Ankara amid mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for increased European defense spending, against a backdrop of tensions over Iran and Greenland.

In light of these circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope for U.S. efforts to instigate a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, while emphasizing Russia's readiness for constructive engagement.