DeepSeek's Bold Move: Developing In-House AI Chips

Chinese AI innovator DeepSeek is embarking on a groundbreaking journey to develop its own AI chip, aiming to reduce its reliance on technology from Nvidia and Huawei, sources reveal. The company is targeting AI inference, the process where trained models generate user responses, marking a strategic pivot for China's AI champion.

The move comes as part of a broader strategy to control the hardware ecosystem and align with global tech trends set by firms like OpenAI and Anthropic. DeepSeek's endeavor tackles challenges posed by U.S. export controls, which restrict Chinese firms from accessing Nvidia's advanced chips, driving a push for domestic innovation.

Despite the ambition, the path is fraught with obstacles, from design complexities to manufacturing constraints due to U.S. regulations. DeepSeek's initiative coincides with its first pursuit of outside investment, aiming to raise $7 billion and expand its influence in the AI sector.