India-Indonesia Forge New Digital Payment Frontier

India's UPI will be integrated with Indonesia's payment system to facilitate cross-border payments, strengthening trade and tourism. The collaboration reflects India's expanding global digital payments footprint and aims to enhance economic ties between the nations by making financial transactions more seamless and efficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:03 IST
India-Indonesia Forge New Digital Payment Frontier
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo credit X/@AshwiniVaishnaw). Image Credit: ANI

During his visit to Jakarta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will soon be integrated with Indonesia's payment system, a strategic move set to streamline cross-border transactions and enhance trade, tourism, and business relations between the two countries.

In a joint statement following bilateral discussions, Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto emphasized the integration's potential to improve both ease of doing business and travel. Crucially, plans to establish cross-border QR payment linkages signal a deeper commitment to digital collaboration.

This initiative forms part of India's broader push to internationalize UPI, currently operational in several countries. By offering seamless digital payment solutions, the initiative promises to boost not only bilateral economic cooperation but also India's global digital payments standing.

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