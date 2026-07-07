India-Indonesia Forge New Digital Payment Frontier

During his visit to Jakarta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will soon be integrated with Indonesia's payment system, a strategic move set to streamline cross-border transactions and enhance trade, tourism, and business relations between the two countries.

In a joint statement following bilateral discussions, Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto emphasized the integration's potential to improve both ease of doing business and travel. Crucially, plans to establish cross-border QR payment linkages signal a deeper commitment to digital collaboration.

This initiative forms part of India's broader push to internationalize UPI, currently operational in several countries. By offering seamless digital payment solutions, the initiative promises to boost not only bilateral economic cooperation but also India's global digital payments standing.