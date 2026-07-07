Russian Forces Have Captured The Settlement Of Petroivanivka In The Kharkiv Region Of Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly gained control over the settlement of Petro-Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. This development was announced by the Russian news agency Interfax on Tuesday, quoting the country's Defense Ministry.

However, independent verification of this battlefield report is pending. Reuters, among other agencies, has been unable to substantiate the claims.

The strategic significance of Petro-Ivanivka in the ongoing conflict remains a focal point of international scrutiny, as analysts continue to monitor the evolving situation in the region.