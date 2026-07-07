Leadership Shuffle: New Acting Prime Minister Steps In

In a surprising political shuffle, President Maia Sandu has appointed Eugeniu Osmochescu as the acting prime minister after the sudden resignation of Alexandru Munteanu.

Osmochescu, who has a strong background in international finance and is currently the Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization, steps into the role officially on Wednesday.

With Sandu's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) holding parliamentary majority, Osmochescu will guide the interim government as consultations begin to appoint a permanent successor.