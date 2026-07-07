Leadership Shuffle: New Acting Prime Minister Steps In

President Maia Sandu has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Eugeniu Osmochescu as the acting prime minister following Alexandru Munteanu's unexpected resignation. Osmochescu, former IFC official, will lead in an interim capacity as Sandu consults parliamentary factions to choose a permanent successor. The PAS party remains in power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Maia Sandu On Tuesday Named Deputy Prime Minister Eugeniu Osmochescu | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:28 IST
Leadership Shuffle: New Acting Prime Minister Steps In

In a surprising political shuffle, President Maia Sandu has appointed Eugeniu Osmochescu as the acting prime minister after the sudden resignation of Alexandru Munteanu.

Osmochescu, who has a strong background in international finance and is currently the Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization, steps into the role officially on Wednesday.

With Sandu's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) holding parliamentary majority, Osmochescu will guide the interim government as consultations begin to appoint a permanent successor.

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