Marine Le Pen Awaits Appeal Verdict: A Pivotal Moment for France's Far-Right
The Paris appeal court is delivering a crucial verdict for Marine Le Pen, potentially affecting her ability to run in the 2026 presidential election. Le Pen faces a five-year electoral ban for alleged embezzlement from the European Parliament, which she denies. If upheld, her protégé Jordan Bardella could replace her as the far-right National Rally candidate.
A Paris appeal court is set to deliver a landmark verdict that could decide if Marine Le Pen can participate in the 2026 presidential election.
Le Pen, facing a five-year ban for alleged embezzlement of over €4 million from the European Parliament, continues to contest her conviction.
An upheld ban would position Jordan Bardella as the National Rally candidate, underscoring internal party dynamics and future political strategies.