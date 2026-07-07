Marine Le Pen Awaits Appeal Verdict: A Pivotal Moment for France's Far-Right

A Paris Appeal Court On Tuesday Began Delivering A Verdict That Will Determine Whether French Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Can Run In Next Years Presidential Election Le Pens Presidential Hopes Have Been In Limbo Since March

A Paris appeal court is set to deliver a landmark verdict that could decide if Marine Le Pen can participate in the 2026 presidential election.

Le Pen, facing a five-year ban for alleged embezzlement of over €4 million from the European Parliament, continues to contest her conviction.

An upheld ban would position Jordan Bardella as the National Rally candidate, underscoring internal party dynamics and future political strategies.