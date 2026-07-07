Marine Le Pen Awaits Appeal Verdict: A Pivotal Moment for France's Far-Right

The Paris appeal court is delivering a crucial verdict for Marine Le Pen, potentially affecting her ability to run in the 2026 presidential election. Le Pen faces a five-year electoral ban for alleged embezzlement from the European Parliament, which she denies. If upheld, her protégé Jordan Bardella could replace her as the far-right National Rally candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Paris Appeal Court On Tuesday Began Delivering A Verdict That Will Determine Whether French Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Can Run In Next Years Presidential Election Le Pens Presidential Hopes Have Been In Limbo Since March | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:01 IST
Marine Le Pen Awaits Appeal Verdict: A Pivotal Moment for France's Far-Right
Marine Le Pen

A Paris appeal court is set to deliver a landmark verdict that could decide if Marine Le Pen can participate in the 2026 presidential election.

Le Pen, facing a five-year ban for alleged embezzlement of over €4 million from the European Parliament, continues to contest her conviction.

An upheld ban would position Jordan Bardella as the National Rally candidate, underscoring internal party dynamics and future political strategies.

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