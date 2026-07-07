Zelenskiy Seeks U.S. Support Against Russian Strikes at NATO Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to discuss Ukraine's need for defense systems against Russian strikes with U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Turkey. Despite sensing Russia's weaknesses, Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for increased pressure and sanctions to counter Russia's significant military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Tuesday He Plans To Discuss Ukraines Desperate Need For Systems To Defend Against Russias Deadly Ballistic Strikes When He Meets Us President Donald Trump At The Nato Summit In Turkey We See The Weakness Of Russia We Feel It But Its Not Enough We Need More Pressure | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:22 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks U.S. Support Against Russian Strikes at NATO Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Tuesday his intention to discuss Ukraine's urgent requirements for defense systems against Russia's lethal ballistic strikes during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Turkey.

Zelenskiy, addressing reporters alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Ankara, stated, "We see the weakness of Russia - we feel it. But it's not enough. We need more pressure, more anti-ballistic systems, and tougher sanctions on Russia."

The anticipated meeting follows several months of intensified Ukrainian efforts targeting Russia's energy sector and severe Russian military strikes that claimed 50 lives in Ukraine's capital this July alone.

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