Zelenskiy Seeks U.S. Support Against Russian Strikes at NATO Summit
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to discuss Ukraine's need for defense systems against Russian strikes with U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Turkey. Despite sensing Russia's weaknesses, Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for increased pressure and sanctions to counter Russia's significant military actions.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Tuesday his intention to discuss Ukraine's urgent requirements for defense systems against Russia's lethal ballistic strikes during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Turkey.
Zelenskiy, addressing reporters alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Ankara, stated, "We see the weakness of Russia - we feel it. But it's not enough. We need more pressure, more anti-ballistic systems, and tougher sanctions on Russia."
The anticipated meeting follows several months of intensified Ukrainian efforts targeting Russia's energy sector and severe Russian military strikes that claimed 50 lives in Ukraine's capital this July alone.