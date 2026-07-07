Nigel Farage to Trigger By-Election with Resignation
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced plans to resign as a lawmaker, prompting a by-election for his parliamentary seat. He intends to run for re-election in the upcoming vote, setting the stage for potential changes in the political landscape.
Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, has revealed his intention to resign as a lawmaker in a strategic move to trigger a by-election.
This decision comes as he plans to seek re-election for his parliamentary seat, aiming to reaffirm his political mandate.
Farage's announcement is expected to shake up the political scene, prompting speculation about its impact on future governance and representation in the legislative body.