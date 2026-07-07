Armenian Billionaire Politician Detained Amidst Fraud Allegations

The Leader Of A Prorussian Armenian Opposition Party Was Placed In Pretrial Detention For Two Months On Tuesday After Being Detained On Suspicion Of Largescale Fraud And Money Laundering

Gagik Tsarukyan, a prominent Armenian opposition leader and billionaire, has been placed in pre-trial detention, accused of large-scale fraud and money laundering. Authorities claim he fraudulently imported goods worth $21 million from Iran between 2022 and 2024.

Tsarukyan's arrest follows the re-election of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who vowed to tackle opposition forces. Pashinyan accuses them of trying to pull Armenia back into a war with Azerbaijan—a nation Armenia has had intermittent conflicts with since the 1980s.

While Tsarukyan's legal team plans to appeal any potential convictions, various opposition groups label the arrest as politically motivated. Meanwhile, election rigging allegations continue, but the Central Election Commission has dismissed calls to overturn the election results.