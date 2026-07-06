Judge Upholds Verdict in Musk's Twitter Investment Case

A Federal Judge On Monday Rejected Elon Musks Bid To Dismiss A Recent Jury Verdict Finding That The Worlds Richest Person Defrauded Twitter Investors When Buying The Social Media Company

A federal judge in San Francisco has upheld a jury verdict against Elon Musk, determining he defrauded Twitter investors during the social media company's acquisition.

Judge Charles Breyer denied Musk's effort to dismiss the verdict and decertify the investor class, affirming investor claims and allowing prejudgment interest.

Jurors found Musk liable for tweets questioning Twitter's bot accounts, affecting stock prices. The March verdict estimated damages could reach $2.5 billion.