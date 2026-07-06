Judge Upholds Verdict in Musk's Twitter Investment Case
A federal judge has maintained the jury verdict that found Elon Musk defrauded Twitter investors while acquiring the company. Judge Charles Breyer rejected Musk's bid to dismiss the verdict and his motion to decertify the investor class while granting investors' request for prejudgment interest.
A federal judge in San Francisco has upheld a jury verdict against Elon Musk, determining he defrauded Twitter investors during the social media company's acquisition.
Judge Charles Breyer denied Musk's effort to dismiss the verdict and decertify the investor class, affirming investor claims and allowing prejudgment interest.
Jurors found Musk liable for tweets questioning Twitter's bot accounts, affecting stock prices. The March verdict estimated damages could reach $2.5 billion.
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