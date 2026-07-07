Flavio Bolsonaro Battles U.S. Tariff Proposal Amid Brazilian Political Tensions

Brazilian Senator And Presidential Hopeful Flavio Bolsonaro On Tuesday Argued To The Us Trade Representative Ustr Against A New Tariff On Brazilian Goods

Flavio Bolsonaro, a prominent Brazilian Senator and presidential hopeful, is taking a stand against a new 25% tariff on Brazilian goods proposed by the U.S. Trade Representative. This policy shift puts Bolsonaro at odds with a previous stance supported by his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down an earlier tariff policy has led to the proposal under the Section 301 trade statute, citing unfair trade practices by Brazil. The final decision will be made after ongoing public hearings, which the senator is attending.

Bolsonaro has emphasized Brazil's Pix payment system as a beneficial innovation rather than a threat, urging a reconsideration of tariff timing, given the imminent Brazilian presidential election. Key industries like footwear and fishing remain under potential threat, stirring concerns from various trade groups attending the hearings in Washington.