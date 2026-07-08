Tensions in the Strait: US-Iran Negotiations Under Scrutiny

Mohsen Rezaei, adviser to Iran's supreme leader, criticized the United States for steering negotiations with Iran toward failure. He alleged that the U.S. aims to establish a new passage in the Strait of Hormuz for its ships, potentially escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | It Is Quite Clear That The United States Will Lead The Negotiations With Iran To Failure | Updated: 08-07-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 01:39 IST
Tensions in the Strait: US-Iran Negotiations Under Scrutiny

Mohsen Rezaei, adviser to Iran's supreme leader, has expressed skepticism regarding ongoing negotiations with the United States, predicting a likely failure.

Rezaei, speaking on state television, accused the U.S. of seeking to open an alternative route in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway crucial for global oil shipments.

This development raises concerns over rising tensions and potential geopolitical instability in the region, as both nations remain at odds over key issues.

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