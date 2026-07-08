Tensions in the Strait: US-Iran Negotiations Under Scrutiny

It Is Quite Clear That The United States Will Lead The Negotiations With Iran To Failure

Mohsen Rezaei, adviser to Iran's supreme leader, has expressed skepticism regarding ongoing negotiations with the United States, predicting a likely failure.

Rezaei, speaking on state television, accused the U.S. of seeking to open an alternative route in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway crucial for global oil shipments.

This development raises concerns over rising tensions and potential geopolitical instability in the region, as both nations remain at odds over key issues.