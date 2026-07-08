Escalating Tensions: U.S. Strikes Iran Amid Fragile Ceasefire

The Us Military Unleashed A New Wave Of Strikes Against Iran On Tuesday And Revoked A License Allowing The Country To Sell Oil After Three Tankers Were Hit In The Strait Of Hormuz

The U.S. military has intensified its stance against Iran with a series of calculated strikes following the assault on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. This move comes amid an already strained ceasefire agreement.

U.S. Central Command justified the strikes, labeling Iranian aggression as unwarranted and a direct ceasefire violation. The attacks specifically targeted key Iranian military assets, further escalating diplomatic tensions.

Concurrently, the U.S. revoked a crucial license permitting Iran to sell oil internationally, contributing to a notable spike in oil prices. The diplomatic ripples continue, as Iran mourns its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, amidst ongoing regional unrest.