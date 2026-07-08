Legal Clash Over Paramount-Warner Bros Mega Merger

The Oregon Attorney General Will Ask A Court To Order Paramount To Comply With Investigative Demands Related To Its Billion Bid To Acquire Warner Bros

The high-profile merger between Paramount and Warner Bros, valued at $110 billion, has hit a legal snag as Oregon's attorney general prepares to seek a court order to delay the deal's closure. With a hearing date set for July 16, the state demands compliance with investigative requests into the proposed acquisition.

Paramount aims to forge a formidable competitor against industry leaders Netflix and Disney, promising benefits for creators and consumers alike. However, concerns about potential job losses and diminished competition have prompted several U.S. states, including California and New York, to contemplate lawsuits to thwart the merger.

Oregon's legal request focuses on obtaining documents dubbed 'Project Warrior' from Paramount. These documents pertain not only to the regulatory approval efforts but also include records of lobbying activities concerning the Trump administration. Suspicions have arisen over whether the Department of Justice's green light overlooked significant staff recommendations.