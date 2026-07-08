Antoine Griezmann's American Dream: Orlando City Adventure Begins

Antoine Griezmann joins Orlando City in Major League Soccer, fulfilling a lifelong dream. The former France forward signed a contract through 2028 after leaving Atletico Madrid. Griezmann aims to bring his experience to the MLS, reigniting his rivalry with Lionel Messi and competing for trophies in the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antoine Griezmann Said On Tuesday He Had Fulfilled A Lifelong Ambition By Joining Major League Soccer Club Orlando City | Updated: 08-07-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 06:14 IST
Antoine Griezmann's American Dream: Orlando City Adventure Begins
Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann announced on Tuesday his excitement at realizing a lifelong dream by joining Orlando City in Major League Soccer. The former France forward, aged 35, signed a contract extending through 2028 after departing Atletico Madrid as the club's all-time leading scorer.

Griezmann revealed that playing in the MLS had been his dream since he was 18. He emphasized the importance of arriving in good physical and mental condition to perform at his best. His family is thrilled with the move, and Griezmann hopes to repay the affection with contributions on the field.

Griezmann credited Orlando's sporting director, Ricardo Moreira, for sealing his decision by visiting him in Madrid. The World Cup winner aims to leverage his experience to help Orlando compete for trophies, reconnecting with Lionel Messi in the Florida derby. Griezmann feels the level of play in MLS compares strongly with Europe.

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