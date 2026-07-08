Alvaro Arbeloa Takes the Helm at Fulham

Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed as the new head coach of Fulham, marking his first managerial position outside of Spain. He replaces Marco Silva, who departed for Benfica. Arbeloa brings experience from his tenure at Real Madrid and a playing career that includes Champions League and World Cup titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fulham Have Appointed Alvaro Arbeloa As Head Coach On A Contract Until | Updated: 08-07-2026 05:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 05:50 IST
Alvaro Arbeloa Takes the Helm at Fulham

Fulham has announced the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as their new head coach, with the Spaniard signing a contract lasting until 2029. This marks Arbeloa's first managerial role beyond his home country's borders.

The ex-Real Madrid star steps in for Marco Silva, who departed after five years to join Benfica. 'It's a true privilege to start this exciting chapter with Fulham,' Arbeloa expressed in an official statement from the club.

Arbeloa, a Champions League and World Cup winner during his playing days, returns to England having previously represented Liverpool and West Ham United. Fulham, who concluded last season in 11th place, are set to kick off the upcoming season against Chelsea at Craven Cottage.

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