Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate: US-Iran Ceasefire Under Threat

The Us Military Unleashed A New Wave Of Strikes Against Iran On Tuesday And Revoked A License Allowing The Country To Sell Oil After Three Tankers Were Hit By Projectiles In The Strait Of Hormuz

The U.S. military launched a series of impactful strikes targeting Iran, following projectile attacks on three tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Central Command reported the destruction of over 80 targets, including small boats belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, aiming to curtail Iran's capacity to endanger commercial shipping.

Iran criticized the U.S. actions as blatant aggression that endangered regional peace. In retaliation, Iran's military command threatened profound repercussions. The situation deteriorated further with reports of explosions on Kharg Island and other southern port cities, escalating fears of a broader conflict.

The US's decision to revoke a license permitting Iranian oil sales exacerbated the scenario, driving oil prices up by over 3%. As Washington negotiates a long-term deal with Tehran, the Strait remains a focal point of geopolitical tension, challenging the fragile ceasefire agreement reached last month.