Escalating Tensions: Iran Accuses U.S. of MOU Violations

Iranian Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, alleges that the United States has violated an MOU by attacking Iran, imposing renewed oil sanctions, and threatening strikes. These actions exacerbate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, especially after recent projectile incidents, while also pointing to ongoing Israeli aggression towards Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Speak Of The Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf Accused The United States On Wednesday Of Major Violations Of An Mou | Updated: 08-07-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 08:12 IST
Escalating Tensions: Iran Accuses U.S. of MOU Violations
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

In a fresh escalation of diplomatic tensions, Iranian Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Wednesday accused the United States of significant MOU violations. The allegations include U.S. military attacks on Iran, renewed oil sanctions, and threats of further strikes.

Qalibaf also pointed to American violations of Iranian 'adjustments' in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage which recently witnessed several oil tanker attacks that heightened regional instability. He criticized continued Israeli attacks against Lebanon, as well.

In response, Qalibaf asserted that the period of Western 'bullying and extortion' has ended, despite the U.S. military's recent wave of attacks following reports of projectiles hitting three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, jeopardizing a fragile ceasefire.

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