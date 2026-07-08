Escalating Tensions: Iran Accuses U.S. of MOU Violations

Irans Speak Of The Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf Accused The United States On Wednesday Of Major Violations Of An Mou

In a fresh escalation of diplomatic tensions, Iranian Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Wednesday accused the United States of significant MOU violations. The allegations include U.S. military attacks on Iran, renewed oil sanctions, and threats of further strikes.

Qalibaf also pointed to American violations of Iranian 'adjustments' in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage which recently witnessed several oil tanker attacks that heightened regional instability. He criticized continued Israeli attacks against Lebanon, as well.

In response, Qalibaf asserted that the period of Western 'bullying and extortion' has ended, despite the U.S. military's recent wave of attacks following reports of projectiles hitting three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, jeopardizing a fragile ceasefire.