NATO Summit: European Leaders Aim to Convince Trump on Commitment

Natos European Leaders Aim To Convince Donald Trump On Wednesday To Recommit To The Military Alliance At A Summit In Ankara After The Us President Revived Disputes Over The Iran War And Greenland And Launched A New Wave Of Strikes On Iran On Arriving In The Turkish Capital On Tuesday

European leaders gathered at a crucial NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, seeking to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to re-commit to the military alliance. The meeting comes amid renewed tensions over the Iran conflict and controversial remarks about Greenland.

Arriving in Ankara, Trump criticized allies for their lack of support in the war on Iran and considered boycotting the summit if not for his relationship with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Following recent military actions in Iran, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte defended the strikes as necessary responses to ceasefire violations.

As NATO pushes for enhanced European defense spending, Trump continues to challenge the alliance, criticizing former ally Giorgia Meloni and proposing U.S. control over Greenland, sparking further tensions with European leaders.