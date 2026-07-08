Iranian Strikes on U.S. Bases Stir Controversy

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Iranian strikes on U.S. bases, asserting they violated an interim accord. Despite this, diplomatic meetings between Iran and the U.S. will persist. Meanwhile, President Trump declared the interim agreement to end the conflict with Iran as void following the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French President Emmanuel Macron Said On Wednesday That He Believed Iranian Strikes On Us Bases In The Gulf Violated The Interim Accord And Iran Had Been Mistaken To Carry Them Out | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:42 IST
Iranian Strikes on U.S. Bases Stir Controversy
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French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out against recent Iranian strikes on U.S. military bases in the Gulf, stating they breach the interim accord between the two nations. Macron noted the attacks were a mistake by Iran but reassured that diplomatic talks will continue within the 60-day ceasefire framework.

In response to the attacks, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted earlier on Wednesday that the interim agreement aimed at ending hostilities with Iran is effectively nullified. Tensions remain high as the international community watches closely for further developments in this tense diplomatic standoff.

The future of U.S.-Iran relations remains uncertain as the two countries navigate the aftermath of this recent escalation, with efforts to restore calm and re-establish dialogue still underway.

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