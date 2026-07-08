Strategic Defense: France, Italy, and Turkey Collaborate on SAMP-T System

Work Is Continuing With Turkey And Italy Regarding The Sampt Air Defence System

France is advancing its technical collaboration with Italy and Turkey on the SAMP-T air defense system, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at the NATO summit in Ankara.

Macron confirmed ongoing efforts based on a Franco-Italian foundation involving Turkey. The trilateral technical discussions are progressing, a development he described in his summit address.

Earlier this week, sources revealed to Reuters that France might consider selling the Franco-Italian SAMP/T system to Turkey, marking a significant policy shift after years of political reluctance, potentially leading to expanded negotiations with Ankara.