Strategic Defense: France, Italy, and Turkey Collaborate on SAMP-T System
France is working closely with Italy and Turkey on the development and potential sale of the SAMP-T air defense system. This collaboration signifies a shift from previous political opposition, as indicated by French President Emmanuel Macron during the NATO summit in Ankara.
France is advancing its technical collaboration with Italy and Turkey on the SAMP-T air defense system, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at the NATO summit in Ankara.
Macron confirmed ongoing efforts based on a Franco-Italian foundation involving Turkey. The trilateral technical discussions are progressing, a development he described in his summit address.
Earlier this week, sources revealed to Reuters that France might consider selling the Franco-Italian SAMP/T system to Turkey, marking a significant policy shift after years of political reluctance, potentially leading to expanded negotiations with Ankara.
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