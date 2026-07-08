Strategic Defense: France, Italy, and Turkey Collaborate on SAMP-T System

France is working closely with Italy and Turkey on the development and potential sale of the SAMP-T air defense system. This collaboration signifies a shift from previous political opposition, as indicated by French President Emmanuel Macron during the NATO summit in Ankara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Work Is Continuing With Turkey And Italy Regarding The Sampt Air Defence System | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:03 IST
Strategic Defense: France, Italy, and Turkey Collaborate on SAMP-T System

France is advancing its technical collaboration with Italy and Turkey on the SAMP-T air defense system, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at the NATO summit in Ankara.

Macron confirmed ongoing efforts based on a Franco-Italian foundation involving Turkey. The trilateral technical discussions are progressing, a development he described in his summit address.

Earlier this week, sources revealed to Reuters that France might consider selling the Franco-Italian SAMP/T system to Turkey, marking a significant policy shift after years of political reluctance, potentially leading to expanded negotiations with Ankara.

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