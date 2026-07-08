Trump's Legal Battles: E. Jean Carroll Wins Again

A federal judge authorized a $5.8 million payment to E. Jean Carroll after a jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Trump's funds are in escrow pending a Supreme Court appeal. His lawyers argue that Carroll should wait for the outcome to preserve the judicial process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Manhattan Federal Judge On Wednesday Authorized The Payment Of Million In Damages And Interest To Magazine Writer E Jean Carroll To Satisfy A Civil Verdict In Which A Jury Found President Donald Trump Liable For Sexually Abusing And Defaming Her Trump Had Deposited The Funds In A Court Escrow Account While He Appealed The Verdict | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:59 IST
Trump's Legal Battles: E. Jean Carroll Wins Again

A federal judge in Manhattan has authorized a $5.8 million payment to magazine writer E. Jean Carroll. This decision comes after a civil verdict in 2023 where a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll.

Trump had previously placed the funds in a court escrow account while appealing the verdict. However, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case on June 29, prompting the payment authorization.

Trump’s legal team has argued that Carroll should wait until the Supreme Court hears Trump’s renewed bid to overturn the jury’s decision. They claim that prematurely releasing the funds would cause irrevocable harm to Trump and question the integrity of the judicial process amid concerns of political bias.

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