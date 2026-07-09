Former US Olympian pleads not guilty in Reflecting Pool vandalism case

A former U.S. Olympic canoeist pleaded not guilty on Thursday to vandalizing a portion of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, in a case that has become a flashpoint over President ‌Donald Trump’s efforts to remake Washington. David “Davey” Hearn, 67, is facing a felony destruction of property charge after federal prosecutors alleged he intentionally damaged lining material at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool last month. Hearn appeared in local Superior Court in Washington, D.C., to face the charge over the June 19 incident. His attorney Mary Dohrmann entered the plea during a brief hearing. Hearn ‌has acknowledged reaching into the Reflecting Pool while cycling in the area and touching a piece of pool liner that was already partially detached, but he denied ‌removing anything from the pool. Superior Court Judge Carmen McLean ordered Hearn released without any conditions. Hearn, a three-time U.S. Olympian, walked out of the courthouse to shouts of "Davey, Davey" from roughly two dozen supporters who gathered outside. They cheered as another of his lawyers, Norm Eisen, told the crowd that Hearn pleaded not guilty "because he is not guilty." "If Mr. Hearn can be charged with a felony for touching the Reflecting Pool, every ⁠American is ​at risk," Eisen told the crowd. "Every American should ⁠be alarmed about this prosecution. The 2,000-foot-long (600 m) pool, a centerpiece of Washington’s National Mall, had been refurbished with an “American flag blue” liner at Trump’s request as part of the 250th anniversary celebration of U.S. independence. The ⁠renovated pool quickly developed blooms of algae that tinted the water green, while pieces of the blue lining peeled off. Trump, facing criticism over the $14.7 million renovation, blamed the problems on vandals who ​he alleged had intentionally sabotaged the project. Jeanine Pirro, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, announced a criminal indictment against Hearn earlier this month, casting ⁠the case as an effort to protect U.S. monuments.

Pirro alleged that Hearn had intentionally pulled at the liner, damaging a 2-square-foot piece and inflicting more than $1,000 in damages. The destruction of property charge carries a maximum ⁠of ​10 years in prison. Lawyers for Hearn argued that he is innocent and that the Trump administration brought criminal charges to distract attention from what they called a botched renovation. In the days following the renovation, Trump alleged that vandals poured chemicals in the pool to spawn algae and cut a 300-foot gash in the pool's lining. No one, ⁠Hearn included, has so far been formally accused of such actions. At least three others are facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly peeling or removing bits of the blue coating, according ⁠to court records. The Department of the Interior ⁠said at least six people were arrested for suspected vandalism of the pool in the weeks following the renovation. National Guard troops and U.S. Park Police were mobilized to keep watch at the pool, and it was enclosed in fencing for July 4 ‌holiday celebrations. Trump has said the ‌pool will need to be partially drained again for repairs.