Olav Kooij's Thrilling Victory at Tour De France

Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij achieved his first Tour de France stage win by outpacing competitors after a crash in the final kilometers. The Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale rider finished first in stage five, beating Germany's Max Kanter and Belgium's Tim Merlier, covering the 158.3-km course from Lannemezan to Pau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dutch Rider Olav Kooij Secured His First Tour De France Stage Victory On Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:28 IST
Olav Kooij's Thrilling Victory at Tour De France

In a dramatic finish to stage five of the Tour de France, Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij secured his first-ever stage victory, showcasing his exceptional sprinting prowess.

Racing under the banner of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, Kooij crossed the finish ahead of formidable competitors after navigating a tumultuous final stretch marred by a crash.

His victory saw him outpace Germany's Max Kanter of XDS Astana and Belgium's Tim Merlier of Soudal-Quick Step, completing the 158.3-kilometer journey from Lannemezan to Pau.

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