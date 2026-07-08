Olav Kooij's Thrilling Victory at Tour De France

Dutch Rider Olav Kooij Secured His First Tour De France Stage Victory On Wednesday

In a dramatic finish to stage five of the Tour de France, Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij secured his first-ever stage victory, showcasing his exceptional sprinting prowess.

Racing under the banner of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, Kooij crossed the finish ahead of formidable competitors after navigating a tumultuous final stretch marred by a crash.

His victory saw him outpace Germany's Max Kanter of XDS Astana and Belgium's Tim Merlier of Soudal-Quick Step, completing the 158.3-kilometer journey from Lannemezan to Pau.