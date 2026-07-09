India-Australia Forge Strong Defence and Security Ties

Former Australian PM Scott Morrison hailed the India-Australia defence innovation corridor and joint security declaration as milestones in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He emphasized the effort to connect defence tech startups. Morrison praised PM Modi’s stance on Israel and stressed the importance of intelligence sharing to combat terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:27 IST
India-Australia Forge Strong Defence and Security Ties
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison applauded the launch of the India-Australia defence innovation corridor and joint security declaration. Morrison cited these initiatives as practical advancements aimed at aligning the defence supply chains of both nations.

Speaking to ANI, Morrison explained that the new corridor is designed to bridge defence technology startups and industries, reflecting the partnership's foundational goals set with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move is seen as critical to India's defense industry self-reliance and a shift from historic dependencies on nations like Russia.

Furthermore, Morrison praised Modi's clear stance on Israel amid global anti-Semitism concerns and stressed the strategic importance of intelligence cooperation to fortify economic and security ties. Following the India-Australia summit, leaders sternly addressed cross-border terrorism, urging the dismantling of terror networks with immediate effect.

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