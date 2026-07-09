Russia and Sahel states deepen military ties as insurgent attacks persist
Russia and West African countries have pledged to strengthen military cooperation to combat jihadist insurgents in the Sahel region, following talks in Niger's capital, Niamey.
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Russia and the West African countries making up the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) - Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso - have pledged to strengthen military cooperation as jihadist insurgents gain ground in the region, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday night after talks in Niger's capital, Niamey.