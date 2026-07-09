Russia and Sahel states deepen military ties as insurgent attacks persist

Russia And The West African Countries Making Up The Alliance Of Sahel States Aes Mali

Russia and the ​West African countries making up ​the Alliance of Sahel ‌States (AES) - Mali, Niger ​and Burkina Faso - have pledged to strengthen military cooperation as jihadist insurgents gain ‌ground in the region, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday night after talks in Niger's capital, Niamey.